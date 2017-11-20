Women's Volleyball: UIS advances in GLVC volleyball tourney

Fifth-seeded University of Illinois Springfield won its first Great Lakes Valley Conference Volleyball Championship Tournament match ever with five-set victory against No. 4 seed Bellarmine Friday.
UIS and Bellarmine played four close sets before the Prairie Stars dominated the fifth game.
In the final set, the Stars scored the last seven points.
Taylor Bauer closed the match with back-to-back kills. She tallied 18 kills and served three aces.
Teammate Jailyn Borum hit 17 kills. Alyssa Hasler added 5 kills and had 10 blocks. Tiffany Wentworth led UIS with 56 assists. Courtney Schutt notched 26 digs.
UIS improved to 22-10 and is one win from tying the program’s all-time record.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on November 17, 2017.
