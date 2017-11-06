Women's Volleyball: Stars get 20th win

The University of Illinois Springfield posted its ninth consecutive victory and clinched its first ever Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament berth with a win against Indianapolis.
The Prairie Stars are closing in on the program record for wins in a single season.
It has already set the record for NCAA Division II victories in a season.
Alyssa Hasler and Taylor Bauer had 10 kills each against Indianapolis. Tiffany Wentworth added 30 assists and nine digs.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on November 4, 2017.
