Monday, November 6, 2017

Women's Volleyball: Stars get 20th win

The University of Illinois Springfield posted its ninth consecutive victory and clinched its first ever Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament berth with a win against Indianapolis.

The Prairie Stars are closing in on the program record for wins in a single season.

It has already set the record for NCAA Division II victories in a season.

Alyssa Hasler and Taylor Bauer had 10 kills each against Indianapolis. Tiffany Wentworth added 30 assists and nine digs.

This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on November 4, 2017.

Read the entire article online.
