Men's Basketball: UIS men’s basketball rallies to fourth straight win

Senior Eddie Longmeyer scored a career-high 27 points and posted a double-double with 12 rebounds to lead the University of Illinois Springfield to a 76-62 victory over MacMurray Saturday.
It is the first time since the 2011-12 season that the Prairie Stars have won four straight games.
MacMurray opened with a 15-5 lead and knocked down their first five 3-point attempts at The Recreation and Athletic Center.
Longmeyer gave its first lead at the 16:41 mark of the second half. His 3-pointer made it 44-41.
In five regular-season games, Longmeyer has had three 20-plus point outings.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on November 25, 2017.
Read the entire article online.