New UIS Student Union to host the 2018 Economic Outlook Breakfast

The University of Illinois Springfield Student Union should be ready in 2018 for the annual Economic Outlook Breakfast of The Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce, Chancellor Susan Koch told the fall breakfast on Tuesday.
The breakfast traditionally has been held at the campus’ Public Affairs Center.
“That new building down the way is 99 percent complete,” Koch said, referring to the Student Union.
A grand opening for the $21.7 million project is scheduled for Jan. 14.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on November 18, 2017.
