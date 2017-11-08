UIS volleyball wins 10th straight match

The University of Illinois Springfield stretched its win streak to 10 matches and beat Maryville at The Recreation and Athletic Center Tuesday.
UIS runs its record to 21-8 overall and 12-4 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
The Prairie Stars are two victories shy of tying the program’s single-season win record.
They won 23 matches at the NAIA level in 2007.
Brianna Bush and Taylor Bauer hit eight kills each against Maryville. Tiffany Wentworth tallied 26 assists.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on November 7, 2017.
