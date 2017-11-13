Women's Basketball: UIS women win on last-minute 3-pointer

Senior Shelbi Patterson hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 17 seconds left in the University of Illinois Springfield’s 67-66 victory against LeMoyne-Owen Saturday.
Sophomore Tehya Fortune’s made the second of two free throws to get UIS within 66-64 with 46 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. She also grabbed a key rebound on the next possession when LeMoyne-Owen’s Shaynn Nance missed a 3-pointer.
UIS junior Destiny Ramsey followed with a missed jumper, then grabbed her own rebound and passed the ball to Patterson for the winning shot.
Sophomore Katelyn Rosner added 12 points and eight rebounds. Fortune and sophomore Jasmine Sangster scored 11 points each.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on November 11, 2017.
Read the entire article online.