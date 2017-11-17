Women's Volleyball: asler, Bauer earn all-GLVC honors

Juniors Alyssa Hasler and Taylor Bauer have become the first University of Illinois Springfield volleyball players to receive all-Great Lakes Valley Conference honors.
Hasler has been named to the first team.
Her .347 attacking percentage is the second best in the conference and second best in UIS NCAA Division II history.
Bauer earned second-team honors. She has a team-leading 305 kills, which ranks fourth in UIS’ Division II history.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on November 16, 2017.
Read the entire article online.