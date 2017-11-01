Trick or treating for cans instead of candy

Trick or treating for a good cause, that's what nearly 300 University of Springfield students did Tuesday.
Trick or Treat for Canned Goods is an effort to address food insecurity in central Illinois.
Students went out to 17 different neighborhoods to collect food instead of candy.
One of the event organizers said Halloween is a great time to give back.
“A lot of people are thinking about it at Thanksgiving but that might be just a touch too late,” said director of the UIS Volunteer and Civic Engagement Center Mark Dochterman. “The food that we get now will go into the foodbank and out to the soup kitchens before Thanksgiving.”
All the food will go to the Central Illinois Foodbank.
Last year the students raised 14,000 pounds of food, they're shooting for 15,000 pounds this year.
This story aired on FOX Illinois on October 31, 2017.
Watch the story online.