UIS students collect nearly 29,000 pounds of food

While children throughout Springfield were collecting Halloween candy on Tuesday night, the University of Illinois Springfield continued a tradition of collecting food for the Central Illinois Foodbank.
A total of 284 UIS students went door to door Tuesday night to collect a record 28,946 pounds of food from several Springfield and Chatham neighborhoods.
The students visited home over the past week to distribute door hangers that explained the project.
Tuesday night’s total breaks last year’s record of 14,085 pounds.
If residents have food items that weren’t picked up Tuesday night, please contact the UIS Volunteer Center at 206-7716 or volunteer@uis.edu.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on November 1, 2017.
