Men's Basketball: Longmeyer, Williams lead UIS

Senior Eddie Longmeyer posted a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds in the University of Illinois Springfield’s 100-80 win against Robert Morris University-Peoria Friday at The Recreation and Athletic Center.
Longmeyer shot 10-for-13 from the field and was 5-for-6 at the free throw line. He also had three assists, two blocks and two steals.
Freshman Aundrae Williams scored in double digits for the second straight game. He rang up 16 points. He snagged a team-high four steals and led UIS with six assists.
Junior Zach Steinberg contributed 19 points and nine rebounds.
UIS owned a 46-34 lead at halftime.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on November 17, 2017.
