‘Motown’ brings pop culture memories to Sangamon Auditorium

Berry Gordy is known as the father of Motown, so it only makes sense that a musical called “Motown” would center around his memories.
“Motown: The Musical” is coming to Sangamon Auditorium at the University of Illinois Springfield on Nov. 29 and 30 to tell Gordy’s story and to get people dancing and humming along to some of the greatest Motown hits of all time.
The story of the musical follows Gordy on his journey from a featherweight boxer to the music producer who launched the careers of such legends as Diana Ross, Marvin Gaye and Smokey Robinson.
As the story travels through the years and touches on the artists with whom Gordy has had lifelong friendships, each of them sing the songs that made them famous; the musical includes such hits as “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Dancing in the Street” and “My Girl.”
Matt Manuel plays Marvin Gaye in the touring production.
Manuel’s mother used to sing Motown songs to him when he was a child, but he didn’t realize what they were until he got the role in this show.
