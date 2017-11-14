Men's Basketball: Lanphier grad Aundrae Williams leads UIS basketball win

University of Illinois Springfield freshman Aundrae Williams scored 20 points in his home debut and the Prairie Stars pulled out a 92-85 non-conference win against Harris-Stowe State University on Monday.
Williams, who graduated from Lanphier, sealed the win with four free throws in the final 18 seconds at The Recreation and Athletic Center.
It is the first victory of the season for the Stars.
Vince Walker hit two 3s, including the one that put UIS ahead 37-33 with 17 minutes 19 seconds left. Gilwan Nelson and Lijah Donnelly also drained 3-pointers during the run.
This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on November 13, 2017.
Read the entire article online.