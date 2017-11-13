UIS holds special flag raising ceremony

In observance of Veterans Day, the University of Illinois Springfield held a special flag raising ceremony on campus.
UIS Chancellor Susan Koch and other leaders were honored with the ESQR Seven Seals Award for their work in supporting military veterans.
Over the past year, the university has reduced fees for students who participate in military benefits.
They've also created a Student Veterans Advisory Committee.
Leaders of the Illinois National Guard and employees at Camp Lincoln spoke about the importance of supporting our military men and women.
"We take the weekend, not just the day, the weekend and beyond to continue to recognize and support our veterans and service members," said Major Loren Easter with the Illinois ESQR Committee.
Right now there are more than 300 students attending UIS that are in the military or have veterans' status.
