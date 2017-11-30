Women's Basketball: UIS women roll to victory

The University of Illinois Springfield put 15 players into the scoring column and routed Robert Morris 106-27 Wednesday in a non-conference women’s basketball game at The Recreation and Athletic Center.
UIS improved to 5-1 and will start the Great Lakes Valley Conference season with a road game at Missouri S&T at 1 p.m. Saturday.
UIS then widened its lead and capped an 11-0 run when Jasmine Sangster made a 3-pointer to increase the advantage to 23-9 with 3 minutes 49 seconds left in the quarter.
The Prairie Stars closed the period on a 10-1 spurt and led 36-15 after one.
Tehya Fortune nailed four 3s and added 16 points, while Destiny Ramsey chipped in 13 for UIS.
The Prairie Stars finished 14-for-35 from 3-point range and outrebounded the Eagles 62-34.
This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on November 29, 2017.
Read the entire story online.