UIS to broadcast all GLVC games

All 36 University of Illinois Springfield men’s and women’s basketball games will be broadcast on the radio for the first time ever.
The home and away league contests will air live on 101.1 FM and on the HD-2 Channel of 103.7 FM for those who have a HD radio receiver.
The broadcasts will begin with the women’s game.
The men’s contest will air 30 minutes after the women finish playing.
Only a handful of UIS games were broadcast on the radio in the past.
UIS kicks off the GLVC season Saturday on the road against Missouri S&T.
The women’s game begins at 1 p.m. The men play at 3.
This story appeared in The State Journal Register on November 25, 2017.
