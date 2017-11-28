Men's Basketball: Van Sant leads UIS basketball past Lindenwood-Belleville

Sophomore forward Brandon Van Sant scored a career-high 22 points on 9-for-11 shooting from the field to lead the University of Illinois Springfield to a 90-71 non-conference win over Lindenwood-Belleville Monday night at TRAC.
It was the fifth straight win for the Prairie Stars, who improved to 5-2.
UIS matched its longest winning streak since the 2008-09 season.
Van Sant led a hot-shooting performance for UIS, which finished 32-for-59 from the field for 54 percent.
The Stars also hit 22 of 30 free throws.
This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on November 27, 2017.
Read the entire article online.