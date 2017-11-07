More Veterans Day events

The University of Illinois Springfield will hold a Veterans Day flag raising ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday in front of the Public Affairs Center.
Major Loren Easter, Illinois Army National Guard, Camp Lincoln will provide an address in the Sangamon Auditorium lobby directly following the raising of the flag.
The U.S. Dept. of Defense and Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) will have a Patriot Award presentation.
This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on November 6, 2017.
Read the entire article online.